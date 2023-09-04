O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 327.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,574 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.35. 1,402,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,386. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.