O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $43.29 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 747.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,745 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.07. 375,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
