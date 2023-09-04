O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 136,004 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,339,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,004 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $67,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

