O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 31,546 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $23,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $5,228,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,916,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

