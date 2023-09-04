Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.96 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $261.04 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.97 or 0.06300899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04032026 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,038,200.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.