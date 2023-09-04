Oasis Network Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $259.04 million and $9.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.72 or 0.06295861 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04032026 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,038,200.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

