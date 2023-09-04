Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Okta stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

