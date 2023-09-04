Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

