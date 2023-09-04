Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Okta stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

