Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.24.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $111,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $90,339,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

