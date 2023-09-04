Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

ODFL opened at $435.87 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

