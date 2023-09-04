OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $63.05 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $63.05 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003620 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

