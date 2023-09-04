ONE Group Hospitality’s (STKS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $215,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,542 shares in the company, valued at $698,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

