One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. trimmed its position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,070 shares during the quarter. One Liberty Properties accounts for approximately 1.4% of Price Jennifer C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.90% of One Liberty Properties worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 481.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,101 shares of company stock valued at $123,059 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

OLP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,233. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.40%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.