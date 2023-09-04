Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $37.27 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 755,023 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.4% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $590.88. 726,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,073. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.95 and a 200-day moving average of $507.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

