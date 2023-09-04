Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 221,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,408. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,388,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

