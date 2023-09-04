Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,639,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,422 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 3.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $339,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

