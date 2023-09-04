Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.82. 6,255,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,478. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

