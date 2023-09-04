Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.09% of Medpace worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.50. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,139. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $274.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

