Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,665,342,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.93. 6,190,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.