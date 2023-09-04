Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,086 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.93. 6,190,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.