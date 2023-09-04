Orchid Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $57.64 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,784.51 or 1.00095933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0610124 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $26,243,728.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

