Ordinals Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.68 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00012464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $67.68 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.42931419 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $15,395,055.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

