Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.36.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

