Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.13 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Oshkosh by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 134.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

