Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLK. Guggenheim cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

