Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.48.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.