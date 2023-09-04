Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

