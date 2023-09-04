Oxen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,141.46 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $14,141.46 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,721.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00246746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00745946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00551459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00059418 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00117708 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,566,801 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

