Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,971,035. The company has a market capitalization of $454.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

