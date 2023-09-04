Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 248 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.39. 5,310,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,313. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.