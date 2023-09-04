Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 1,339 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,969. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

