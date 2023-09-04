Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 437 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $230.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

