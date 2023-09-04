Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,939. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

