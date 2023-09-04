Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,370 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 1,112,055 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $73.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

