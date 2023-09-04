Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.82. 7,903,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,495,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The company has a market cap of $426.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

