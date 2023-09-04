Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $619,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after purchasing an additional 567,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,792,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,787,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,588,000 after purchasing an additional 455,626 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. 1,311,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,976. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

