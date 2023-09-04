Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $707,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,880. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

