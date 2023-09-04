Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for about 0.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

