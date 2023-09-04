Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 12.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $113,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,356. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.