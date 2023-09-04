Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,808. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.