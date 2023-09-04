Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 675,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,954,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,817,000 after purchasing an additional 461,488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,387,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 148,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

