Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 788 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,758,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

