Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after buying an additional 210,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.0 %

DPZ stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $391.14. 339,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.97.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

