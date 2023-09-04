P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $662.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $186,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,485,442 shares in the company, valued at $102,434,864.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,100 over the last 90 days. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 333.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 260.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

