Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PTBD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,862. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

