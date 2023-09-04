Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,337 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

