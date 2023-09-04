PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 164.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,025,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 876,444 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 30,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,114,546. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $976.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

