PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,062,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,335,000 after buying an additional 549,680 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after buying an additional 517,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

