PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.87. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

