Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -506.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,664,673 shares of company stock worth $50,007,649. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

